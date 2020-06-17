A staycation might be in your plans when the lockdown restrictions ease up a bit.

And if you do, then Luxury Scotland which represents a collection of 29 of the finest properties and experiences across the country is a good place to start.

The destinations they can help you with include the iconic highland hotel, The Torridon, The Royal Yacht Britannia’s sister ship, Fingal in Leith, and the unrivalled country estate with world-famous golf, Gleneagles.

Fingal in Leith

The Tourism Minister, Fergus Ewing, announced plans to open up the tourist industry from 15 July 2020, and tourism companies like Luxury Scotland are now getting ready with bookings already open.

The award winning chauffeur service, Little’s will offer a bespoke tour. Each of Little’s professional chauffeurs are selected for their driving skills, black book of contacts and expert local knowledge.

This summer Luxury Scotland and Little’s, launch a selection of chauffeur driven tours – Luxury Scottish Staycations.

Little’s chauffeur driven tours

Travellers will be able to, with the advice of a Little’s Private Tour Designer, create bespoke tour itineraries. From cosmopolitan city breaks in Edinburgh, romantic castle and retreats to fine dining on a private island, Luxury Scotland and Little’s Luxury Scottish Staycations offer the ultimate in luxury Scottish hospitality in a way that can only happen when someone else is driving.

Two Night Itineraries:

Lochs & Castles : Crossbasket Castle Hotel and Cameron House Lodges on Loch Lomond

Crossbasket Castle Hotel and Cameron House Lodges on Loch Lomond Nautical Edinburgh : Fingal and The Royal Yacht Britannia

Fingal and The Royal Yacht Britannia Tranquil Edinburgh: The Dunstane Houses

Three Night Itineraries:

Castle Retreat : Glenapp Castle

Glenapp Castle Coastal Retreat: Crinan Hotel and Isle of Eriska

Four Night Itineraries:

Safety and comfort are of the utmost importance to Luxury Scotland and Little’s. Travellers can be rest assured that all accommodation and cars will be prepared and presented to the very highest standard.

Each Luxury Scottish Staycation offers a truly unforgettable journey of discovery.

A guide price for a Luxury Scottish Staycation starts from £1,134, based on two people sharing one hotel room and one chauffeur driven saloon car (e.g. a Mercedes E-Class Hybrid). Exact pricing will be finalised on a bespoke basis, according to individual requirements.

www.littlesluxuryexperiences.co.uk www.luxuryscotland.co.uk

Kinloch Lodge

Like this: Like Loading...