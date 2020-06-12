Food Fund for vulnerable people in Edinburgh on a cliff edge

Scottish Government funding for programmes of food delivery to Edinburgh’s most vulnerable citizens runs out on 15 June 2020.

No commitment has been made to continue this fund and an open letter to MSPs has been sent to urge renewal of this funding.

30 organisations working together across the city currently deliver 27,000 meals each week.

Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (EVOC) says that there is concern that need will increase with the Test and Protect programme and this need will not be met without continued funding.

EVOC have been informed by The City of Edinburgh Council that despite their best efforts, funding for the programme of food delivery to Edinburgh’s most vulnerable citizens runs out next week on Monday 15 June 2020.

As yet, The Scottish Government have not committed to continue to support this critical work. This leaves local organisations unsure about how they will manage to keep supporting these people.

EVOC is asking the government to continue the Food Fund as a matter of urgency and have written an open letter to Edinburgh’s MSPs to ask for their support and make sure they are aware of the risk of not doing so.

Thirty organisations across the city, including cultural and culinary training groups, older people’s Day Care Services, Community Transport operators, youth work groups and local community anchor organisations have been working together to meet the food needs brought about due to Covid-19.

The programme now delivers over 27,000 meals per week to Edinburgh’s most vulnerable citizens, older people and the families and friends of shielded people.

Ella Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (EVOC) has said: “From the beginning of this pandemic, local organisations stepped up to support the most vulnerable and now we’re having the rug pulled out from beneath our feet. They offer amazing value, with each meal costing the princely sum of £1.87, delivered to the person’s door.

“This need has not gone away, and we are worried about leaving vulnerable people without food. The lack of action from Scottish Government is desperately short sighted and risks leaving organisations on a cliff edge with no clarity about how they might continue to offer this critical support.”

Further the charity organisation says that the Test and Protect Programme risks increasing this need.

Ella Simpson concluded: “Scottish Government have assured people that this programme comes with support through the National Assistance Helpline. We can’t see how this is possible without the Food Fund.”

