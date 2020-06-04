First Bus is launching an update to its mobile app that will enable customers across Edinburgh to live track not only the location of their next bus, but also its available

capacity.

The operator continues to find new ways of helping customers to maintain a social distance while travelling on board its fleet.

The company is the first major bus operator to roll out live capacity tracking.

This reduces uncertainty for customers and allows them to make informed

decisions about their essential journeys. Going live this week, the app update

will show customers a bus icon on a map depicting the live location and

available capacity of each vehicle in the vicinity. This new function on the app will

provide customers with the information they need as the bus approaches.

The innovation has been made possible by First Bus’s new passenger counting mechanism, announced at the end of May. Data from this system feeds directly to the First Bus app in real time.

With social distancing guidance being observed at the same time as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, this additional capacity will allow customers to travel in comfort and safety. To further support social distancing, and in addition to passenger counting, seats on each bus are now clearly marked indicating where customers should sit.

First Bus continues to encourage cashless payments, and use of the app to purchase mTickets, to reduce the need for contact between customers and drivers.

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director of First Bus in Scotland, said “We are really proud to have been able to fast-track this technology to ensure safe, informed travel during these difficult times. Our buses provide an essential service for our

customers and we are doing all we can to support them.”

This latest update from First Bus forms part of its ongoing work to improve the

customer experience.

The app update is available now on the App store and will be on Google Play from 8 June 2020.

