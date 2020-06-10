Eyemouth-based Aquamarine Charters report good sport since the re-start of their operation following the relaxation of lock down and their two boats are out of Eyemouth this weekend and also on two days next week.



Skipper Derek Anderson used lockdown to repaint and anti-foul as well have the engines on the two boats serviced.



And he is delighted with the returns so far. One Borders-based angler had 17 keepers on his last trip and another had 15, mostly cod with coley hooked on feathers.



The best mark last weekend was four miles off Spittal at The Hirst but Derek said that no mackerel are showing yet.



The weather forecast for Saturday is high of 18C with a 50 per cent chance of rain and a wind of 11 mph but predictions are for an improvement on Sunday. Then the temperature is expected to climb to 21C with showers forecast and a wind of 9mph. Sagittarius and Oceanic are both fully-booked for the two days.



The boats will be out again on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with 9am starts. Booking is essential and the trip lasts six hours.



Social distancing marks are clear on the boats and no tea or coffee is served – the urn is normally busy with thirsty anglers – because of COVID-19 rules and hand sanitisers are provided throughout.



The on-board toilets are cleaned after use but no anglers are allowed in the wheelhouse because of the rules over the pandemic.



Anglers are asked to use masks from the car park and on the boat until it is out at sea.



Derek said: “We are running with eight anglers currently but our maximum is 12 anglers. Last weekend was good with excellent fishing.



“Two anglers in particular had excellent days. Keith Rothwell topped the list with the biggest bag of 17 keepers while Gordon Gladstone had 15 fish, all cod.”

Picture: Gordon Cladstone with his prize capture





