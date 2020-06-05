Many of the clocks in the city have stopped, all at the wrong time. The famous Balmoral clock is at 6.25 so yes it is still correct twice a day – and how many of us are travelling by train at the moment?

Usually the legendary time piece is set at five minutes ahead of time to ensure that passengers make it to their train in time.

Maintaining a real sense of everything going like clockwork, Tam and David have started to plant the Floral Clock in Princes Street Gardens where the planned design was intended to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).

Instead the newly designed floral display will say thank you to the NHS and key workers.

The RBGE has fully supported the redesign which will be a tribute to those who have kept us safe and kept the city moving.

Floral Clock. David Dorward Botanical Services Manager. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

David Dorward, Botanical Services Manager, and Seniorgardener, Tam McKirdy, have begun their six week project to assemble the 35,000 plants into the design making up the face of the Floral Clock in Princes Street Gardens.

Tam McKirdy, Senior gardener. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The City of Edinburgh Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Our legendary floral clock will be paying tribute to the ongoing hard work of the NHS and key workers who we’re so proud of.

“People love to see the clock every summer and it’s undoubtedly one of our Capital’s most cherished attractions. My hope is – once it is safe to do so – the clock can be enjoyed by all.

“Huge thanks to our fantastic parks team who have put together the design and are currently hard at work to realise their vision.”

As there has not been enough time to fix the mechanism on the clock it will not actually tell the time this year.









Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

