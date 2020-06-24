Former Hibs’ manager Jim Duffy is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack at the weekend.

Duffy took over from Alex Miller in December 1996 and kept the club in the top-flight after a memorable play-off victory over Airdrie.

The following season started in style with a victory over Celtic at Easter Road thanks to a late winner by Chic Charnley.

Despite playing some attractive football, a dreadful run of results saw him replaced by Alex McLeish.

After leaving Hibs, he later managed Dundee, Norwich City as caretaker, Brechin City, Clyde, Morton and Dumbarton.

In March 2017 he was involved in a touchline spat with Hibs’ manager Neil Lennon which resulted in both being charged by the SFA.

Tributes have poured in from many in the game.

Former Hibs’ striker Kevin Harper tweeted: Wishing my old manager and top man Jim Duffy a speedy recovery. Hope he is back on his feet soon.”

Former Celtic striker John Hartson tweeted: “Thoughts are with Jim Duffy who is in hospital after suffering a heart attack. Hope he will be OK. Stay strong Jim”

Dumbarton FC tweeted: Get well soon to our gaffer Jim Duffy who is in hospital after suffering a heart attack, We wish him well from the Dumbarton supporters, team and from all other Dumbarton fans as we..”

Dundee tweeted: “The club would like to pass on our best wishes to former player and manager Jim Duffy after the news tonight that he is recovering in hospital.

“We wish Jim a full and speedy recovery.”

Like this: Like Loading...