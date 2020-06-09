A new collection of digital maps will display the funding being given to support communities across Scotland.

The online dashboard will enable users to view how much money has been awarded by the government divided by local authority. This will show the funding from four main funds.

An overview map also shows total and per capita funding in each area.

In March, Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell announced a £350 million package of emergency funding for communities to help tackle harms caused by the pandemic.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s Scottish Parliament debate on the next steps for communities, Ms Campbell said: “We are aware of the financial pressures many households are currently facing and these maps show the swift action and substantial financial support we have provided to help people at this difficult time. We have reached every local authority, delivering for communities across Scotland.

“Our £70 million Food Fund, for example, has made sure people in the shielding group can access the food they need while self-isolating. It has also funded essential free school meals for 175,000 children and young people and supported others at risk from the virus or struggling financially.

“Today I will outline our next steps to support communities across Scotland as we move towards recovery and renewal. When this crisis hit, we proved change could be made rapidly and we must build on that momentum to achieve our long-term goals of reducing poverty and inequality.”

Like this: Like Loading...