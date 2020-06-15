Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a woman missing from the Wester Hailes area of the city.

Veronika Necasova, aged 34, is originally from the Czech Republic and was last seen in Calder Park around 2pm this afternoon.

Veronika Necasova

She is described as white, 6ft, slim to medium build, with long brown curly hair. When last seen she was wearing a purple coat with an aqua blue lining, a purple scarf, black skirt, black leggings, and black shoes and was carrying a cream backpack with a distinctive brown top flap.

Inspector Claire Masterton, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for Veronika’s welfare and would ask her to get in touch with us to let us know she is safe.

“If anyone has information that will help officers to find Veronika please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2158 of Monday, 15 June, 2020.”

