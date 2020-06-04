The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation will match the £850 raised by Hibs’ fans through the recent REWIND: Time for Heroes event celebrating the 2016 Scottish Cup triumph.

The money will go to supporting the Hibernian Community Foundation’s Famous Five A Day programme.

Each week, the Hibernian Community Foundation supports local families with essential groceries and ideas to keep mentally and physically active at what has been a testing time for so many – in conjunction with partners Tesco Leith, Cash For Kids and Fare Share.

Paul Hanlon said: “During the current crisis HSF have changed their focus to helping families in need and have made donations to a few charities to assist with meals and food parcels.

“We are happy to match the Hibs supporters’ donation of £850 raised at the recent REWIND Time for Heroes Event in support of Hibernian Community Foundation’s Famous Five a Day Programme.”

The club and Hibernian Community Foundation would like to thank both Paul and Lewis for the donation.

