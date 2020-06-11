Hearts’ hopes of remaining in the top-flight next season were boosted after the SPFL Board judged that there was sufficient support for a permanent change to the league structure.

Scotland’s 42 senior sides have been asked if they would like a permanent change to the divisions with a 14-10-10-10 recommendation which would see Hearts saved from relegation along with Partick Thistle and Stranraer.

All 42 clubs have been asked to inform the SPFL by 10am on Monday morning if they would support the change.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ left midfielder, Daryl Horgan, tries to break through the home defence as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

If enough agree then a formal vote would have to take place at an extraordinary general meeting however if the indicative vote shows there is not enough support for the change, then the existing set-up will remain in place.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “It’s important to underline that this is not a binding vote and is intended only to steer the board on whether to put forward a formal resolution for voting on, or not.

“However, the board has judged there is sufficient support for a permanent change to merit this second stage of consultation.

The Premiership season is due to start on the 1 August with clubs free to return to training from today.

Hibs are due to start on Monday.

