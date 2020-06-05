Hibs have announced a partnership with Phonecases3D becoming the first club within the UK to enter into such an agreement with a partner who have long established relationships with some of the biggest clubs in La Liga.

Founded in Madrid in 2016, with bases in Spain, Scotland and Sweden, Phonecases3D produce unique, high-quality phone cases utilising exclusive 3D technology and will roll out a brand-new range for Hibernian supporters.

Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing and Brand Partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to partner with Phonecases3D and they share our vision for trying to provide the Hibernian supporters with the best experience we can – whether that’s on a matchday at Easter Road Stadium or beyond.

“It’s great to be the first club in the UK to enter into this partnership with a company that boasts a real track record of success with some of the biggest clubs in Spain.

“We’re sure the Hibernian supporters will love their designs, on the back of a successful launch for their David Gray edition around our REWIND: Time For Heroes event.”

Bobby Gracey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Phonecases3D, said: “We are honoured to be partnering with such a famous Scottish club as Hibernian FC and for the limited edition David Gray 3D phonecase to have been included as part of their REWIND: Time For Heroes event around the Scottish Cup Final win made the launch extra special for our team.

“Our relationship with Hibernian FC also demonstrates the club’s commitment to being a leading commercial organisation, on and off the pitch, as Hibernian FC can now claim to be the first club in the UK to adopt our unique business model after many years of success with the top teams in La Liga, Spain.

“We now look forward to fully supporting the club by manufacturing high quality and exclusive merchandise that contains significant anti counter felting technology for the protection of the club, and the for the enjoyment of supporters.

“During the next few days and weeks there will be a catalogue of products designed by Hibernian FC for Hibernian FC, that we believe will capture the essence and emotion of the club and its outstanding history.

“Finally, I would like to thank Greg McEwan of Hibernian FC for making this relationship possible and to personally wish everyone associated with the club every success for next season, under the guidance of one of the top managers in Scottish football in Jack Ross.”

