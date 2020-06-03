Hibs’ fans will be able to watch the club’s games in next season’s top-flight via a ‘virtual season ticket’.

Full details of how this can be done have yet to be announced after the Scottish Professional Football League and Sky Sports agreed terms that provide a framework for the top-flight of Scottish football to resume in August.

The Scottish Premiership clubs will create a ‘virtual season ticket’ for the 2020/21 season, providing an alternative source of matchday income while social distancing measures prevent fans from attending matches. During the 2020/21 season, each Premiership club will be able to sell a package to season ticket holders to watch all home games.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 22/02/2020. Pic shows: A hard fought 1-1 draw as Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the SPFL with 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football.

The SPFL and Sky have also agreed to spread the financial settlement for the games unable to be completed in Season 2019/20 across the term of the new five-year contract, providing security and financial stability to the competition and its clubs.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by Covid-19 and I’m grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sports.

“This agreement means that any liability for games not delivered during Season 2019/20 has now been settled, on terms that reflect Sky’s status as a committed partner and supporter of Scottish football.”

Rob Webster, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports is proud of our long-standing relationship with Scottish football and we have been committed to finding a positive solution for the SPFL and clubs. The virtual season ticket for the 2020/21 season is an innovative way to maintain the connection with fans and provide economic stability for the clubs, and we are very happy to support it.

“The new season promises to be a unique experience for the Scottish Premiership and our approach is to be as flexible and supportive of the clubs as we can be in these unique times.”

