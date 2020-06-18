Hundreds of Hibs fans have joined Hibernian Supporters’ – previously known as Hibernian Supporters’ Limited to help the club in their hour of need.

More than 300 supporters have pledged donations since the start of this week and the organisation have set a target of attracting 1,500 new members, taking the total to 4,000.

HSL was formed in 2015 with the aim to buy new shares in the club amounting to 25.1% to give them a meaningful say on major issues but after reaching 15% the agreement with Sir Tom Farmer was voided when Ron Gordon bought the club last summer.

After Gordon confirmed that no new shares would be issued, HSL consulted members and it was agreed that future donations would go directly to the club.

Earlier this week Gordon announced a series of cost saving initiatives including the departure of three coaches whilst media reports suggest the players have been asked to take a pay cut.

In addition several players have been linked with moves to other clubs and the fans have taken matters into their own hands to help.

Chairman Jim Aidie told the Edinburgh Reporter “Over the past few days more than 300 fans have signed up. I get a notification on my phone whenever someone does and it’s been pinging every five minutes.

“We are aiming for an additional 1500 members and If we can achieve that then we could give the club an extra £400,000 per year which would be a fantastic thing.

“Initially we felt it was inappropriate to be trying to recruit new members during the pandemic as people had other worries but many fans got in touch wanting to help the club particularly after the announcement on the club’s website about cutting costs.

“I would like to stress that we only want supporters who can afford to contribute to do so.

“By signing up to Hibernian Supporters just now every penny that you donate will go directly to the Club, helping Hibs to get through this difficult trading period.

“We are the Club’s second largest shareholder and while we are currently unable to obtain any further shares, we are able to help the Club at this unprecedented time.

“If you can help, and can we please once again stress only donate funds that you can afford and will not miss , please Donate at www.hiberniansupporters.co.uk

