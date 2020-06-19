Hibs first-team players and staff will begin work on their pre-season programme from Monday at the club’s training centre in East Lothian.

Since the suspension of Scottish football in March, the club has adhered strictly to the guidance of the Scottish Government, Scottish FA and the SPFL and will continue to do so.

The Scottish Government has made it clear that any gathering of supporters – whether it’s at a training ground or stadium – could result in the delay of plans to restart Scottish football.

With that in mind, there will be no access to HTC for supporters and the club ask that fans do not attempt to gain entry.

The same applies to any congregation at closed-door games.

Top-flight football is due to resume on the first weekend in August whilst the Championship have pencilled in mid-October with a shortened 27-game campaign.

It is understood that youngsters Ryan Shanley and Callum Yeats have been included in the squad.

