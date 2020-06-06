Hibs have welcomed the announcement of a framework agreed between the SPFL and Sky which should see the top-flight of Scottish football resume in August.

With football facing a “behind closed doors” start to the season, the new proposals mean those who have already purchased season tickets for season 2020/21 now know they are guaranteed to see all home matches live until entry to games returns.

While social distancing prevents access to stadiums in the initial stages of the season, clubs can now create bespoke digital platforms to show the games live to those who have bought their season ticket.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibernian will announce the details of their package in the near future, designed to give their season ticket holders the best possible value.

Over 8,000 fans have already bought season tickets and the club has announced an extension of the Seat Release date until July 3rd and an eight-month finance option, on which the club will pay the interest. These offers will close at 5pm, 3 July.

Leeann Dempster, Chief Executive, said: “While we all want to see football return in all its excitement with fans in the stadiums, that is simply not possible at the moment and this offers an excellent way forward in getting our game back.

“We are grateful for the hard work done by the SPFL and for the support shown by Sky. We’re now working up an offering that we believe supporters will get behind, knowing that their backing has never been more needed or more appreciated.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, and we know that times are uncertain for a lot of fans. If you can commit, please do. Most important, please make sure you and your families stay safe and healthy.”

