Former Hibs manager John Collins has given his backing to Hearts as they bid to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Hearts and Partick Thistle have taken the fight to the Court of Sessions after an indicative vote ruled out reconstruction. Both clubs were bottom of their respective leagues when football was suspended.

Tynecastle Park. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Last night it emerged that Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers who all won their respective divisions will all seek legal advice as their promotions could be affected should Hearts win their case.

Collins started his career at Hibs before a big money move to Celtic. He returned to the club as manager replacing Tony Mowbray and led Hibs to a CIS League Cup triumph.

He told BBC Sportsound: “The perfect solution for me was how do you turn a negative into a positive. No relegations, two promotions from every league. I think that’s the fairest way. How can you relegate teams when the season hasn’t finished?

“Partick Thistle, two points behind. What fair minded person would think about voting to relegate them. Anybody that’s voted to relegate both – but particularly Partick Thistle – where is the fairness? It’s outright scandalous.

“I feel for the owners but Hearts have been poorly managed the last 12 months. They’ve had a big budget, great stadium, great training complex. But they’ve signed poorly and haven’t played well. They’ve been poor, but I just think in fairness to solve it nobody gets relegated, two promotions, let’s give it a try and move on with it.”

