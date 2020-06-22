Hibs’ owner Ron Gordon has told fans that the club will have to “rightsize its operation” due to a huge drop off in income over the next 12 months.

Despite that however he insists that Hibs can “remain competitive” when top-flight football resumes in August.

Supporters have become concerned about the lack of information coming from club after the warning several “initiatives, activities and services” would have to be scaled back and rumours persist that the Academy will be ‘mothballed’.

He told Hibs TV: “The club is still in very good financial shape. Our goal is to navigate the storm as quickly and effectively as we can so that we come out of it when the sun begins to shine again and rebuild quickly to become competitive as a business and as a football club.

“We do have to make some difficult decisions and rightsize our operation to the reality, which is a loss of revenues. Ultimately the game right now is going through a big lull, at Hibs we anticipate the 2020/21 season will be at 50 per cent of the revenues of what we had the previous year.

“There are two big pillars of this that we have to look at in terms of managing finance and look at the team and ways we can improve it so that when we come back in August, we can do that and be competitive.

“The players have been magnificent, when we asked them for a deferral, they stepped up and I think that speaks to the spirit that exists at the club.

“Their contribution to the financial health of the club is important. I am sure the players will see the ways in which they can contribute so we can navigate this difficult time in the best way we can.

“We are obviously going to focus on the first team because we are a football club and whenever we see opportunities to improve that first team, we will make moves to do so.”

