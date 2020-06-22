As lockdown eases all over the UK, a Lake District Holiday Park is keen to showcase its new range of quality holiday homes, priced from just £29,999, to its traditional heartland of Scottish buyers.

The park has recently opened for holiday home sales only, with plans to fully open for short breaks when Government guidelines allow.

Prospective buyers can view the holiday homes online on the park website, and can call the park to reserve. They will even hold a model until the buyer can visit the park in person later in the summer if they wish to see it before confirming the sale.

Supplied fully furnished and decorated, the holiday homes at Brigham Holiday Park near Cockermouth in the North Lakes, will be ready to enjoy for the rest of the year, especially as the park is open a full 12 months of the year.

“Due to the pandemic, many people won’t be risking going abroad this year,” said park owner Jimmy Stewart, “so a staycation here in the beautiful Lake District may well be in order, to at least fit in a break or two throughout the rest of the year.”

“It’s been such a stressful time for the over 50s particularly,” said Jimmy. “If they have some money to invest, buying a holiday home could be the answer, as if they choose, they can also make a second income out of ownership at our park, along with having breaks with their own friends and family.”

“Depending on how many weeks of the year you let your holiday home out – and we’re open all year here at Brigham – we can give you an estimated income for your first year of ownership at the park. If you have money sitting in the bank earning you very little, to invest can be a complete no -brainer which will enhance your lifestyle,” he said.

“Our new phase of holiday homes are from a very affordable £29,999, supplied by some of the UK’s top manufacturers, known for quality, value for money, and superior fixtures and fittings, such as Carnaby and ABI. These holiday homes will give you many years of enjoyment.”

Family run Brigham, a secure gated park with a full time warden, is a Gateway to the Lake District, with cheaper prices than other parts of the Lakes.

“We’re only a twenty minute drive to the Lakes, and just thirteen miles from Keswick, but as we’re not in the expensive Lakes area, our prices are significantly cheaper for the same properties you will find at other parks. We put our faith in industry leading properties from Carnaby, ABI and Willerby, properties with quality inside and out. Some owners are now buying two or more properties to let out!”

Potential owners buying for investment can charge from £550 to £600 per week, peak season, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

“We can arrange the rentals for you, as well as handle changeover and maintenance, so it couldn’t be easier to take advantage,” he said.

Many buyers want a peaceful setting, especially if the property is purely for holiday use.

“We’re very proud of our park which is quiet and well run. You can sit back and soak up the peace and tranquillity here,” said Jimmy. “Keswick Golf Course is nearby if you are a golfer.”

Jimmy finished by saying that the Covid19 crisis had been very tough for the industry, but that he believed it was ready to fight back.

“Certainly with our offering here at Brigham, we believe we have a value for money product which will be in demand in the coming months. Our industry will fight back, but we will need every piece of custom and support. We will ensure the very best customer service we can give, and be ready to answer any questions our buyers may have. They can view our holiday homes online, or visit us at the park where social distancing measures will be in place for everyone’s safety.”

Cockermouth is a thriving market town, only a five minute drive from Brigham Holiday Park. It has a wealth of independent shops, restaurants and cafés to explore, along with museums, galleries, and the award winning Jennings Brewery. Also in the area are other fascinating attractions, which will also bring in the tourists as potential customers if you have bought a property as an investment holiday home. You’re spoilt for choice with the Honister Slate Mine, Rheged Visitor Centre, the Derwent Pencil Museum, Whinlatter Forest, and the historic Mirehouse & Gardens at Bassenthwaite, to name but a few!

www.brighamholidaypark.co.uk

