A police investigation is ongoing after a forklift was used to break into Dobbies Garden Centre in Livingston.

The incident happened at 2.15am yesterday morning and a number of ornamental garden water features, a garden strimmer and a pressure washer was stolen, as well as damage to the premises.

Detective Constable Peter Baxter said :”Enquiries so far have established that two men wearing dark clothing and with hoods up have left Dobbies on foot pushing trollies taken from within the centre.

“These trollies were found close by at the side of the A89 roadway. We would like to speak to these men.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Houston Mains or Dechmont area in the early hours of Monday morning and saw any suspicious persons or vehicles to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time of the incident to review their dash-cam footage or anyone who have may have private CCTV to report anything which may be of use to us.

“I would also encourage anyone who may be offered items such as ornamental garden water features for sale, or any information at all that may be of significance to this enquiry to contact us”.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 682 of Monday, June 15 or call Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555 111.

