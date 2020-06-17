A police investigation is underway after a 58-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a cycle path on Old Golf Course Road, Armadale around 7.50pm on Saturday.

The woman was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her before she managed to push him away and he ran off.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, Livingston CID, said: “Although the lady didn’t need to medical assistance this was an extremely upsetting and very frightening ordeal for her.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“Thankfully she managed to struggle and push the man away and he ran off towards the supermarket near Armadale Train Station.

“A couple of members of the public came to her aid on hearing her call for help and we have spoken to them but we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information that may assist our investigation.

“The path is popular with cyclists and those out for a walk and I am sure someone would have seen the suspect hanging about the area or running off afterwards.”

The suspect is white, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in tall, slim, and had stubble.

He was wearing a black hat, dark top and navy jogging bottoms.

