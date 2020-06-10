And of course it is a dreich one here in Edinburgh.

Eteaket, the Edinburgh whole leaf tea company has just launched a brand new limited edition seasonal summer tea called ‘Tropical Tease’ which is a refreshing tropical blend complete with apple, pineapple, mango, papaya, green mate and lemongrass.

The new limited edition blend which can be enjoyed both hot and cold has been launched just in time for National Iced Tea Day which falls on the 10th June. The day celebrates one of the nation’s favourite summer’s drinks. Tropical Tease is as light, sweet and fresh as it sounds.

The new blend includes Green Mate, which is a herbal infusion created from an ever-green South American Holly Tree. The new tea falls in to eteaket’s herbal and fruit category this ties in perfectly with their Tea in Mind aspect of balancing out anxiety. Green Mate contains caffeine, so this blend will also give you a little pick-me-up.

Eteaket, founded by leaf tea expert, Erica Moore developed the ‘Tea in Mind’ concept with the aim to help others find balance within their lives. Their tea in mind map deciphers intensive research into the history of tea and ancient learning’s. Eteaket has created simple tea rituals & guidance which you can practice to rebalance and check in on yourself. Moreover, take those 3 minutes each day to prioritise your health, stay hydrated and create tea habits which can change your perspective.

Eteaket stock only the highest quality selection of unique (ethically sourced) and innovative loose leaf teas in Scotland shipping worldwide and all of their retail packaging and tea bags are completely plastic free. It is something that they feel very passionate about.

Why don’t you try out a refreshing Tropical Tease Colada Mocktail? If you feel like turning it into a Cocktail, simply add a measure of Rum!

There’s a recipe here to be enjoyed at home.

Tropical Tease Colada Mocktail

INGREDIENTS·

1 tsp Tropical Tease fruit infusion

30 ml coconut milk

2 pineapple slices

1/4 mango cut into pieces

1/4 lemon

1/2 tsp coconut sugar (or honey)

Ice METHOD·

Put 1 tsp of tropical tease in 80 mls of boiling water.

Remove the leaves after 5 mins & cool.

Put the iced tea, coconut milk, pineapple, mango, juice of 1/4 lemon, coconut sugar (or honey if you prefer) & ice into a jug and blend till smooth.

Pour into your favourite glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

