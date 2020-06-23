Daniel Johnson MSP for Edinburgh Southern and Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South have collaborated on tackling what they see as an education crisis.

Mr Johnson explained: “Last week,Ian Murray and I took part in a Zoom call with Parent Councils from schools across our constituencies to discuss the Scottish Government’s Blended Learning proposals.
“It is clear that parents have very serious concerns with the plans.
We have written to the Education Secretary outlining these specific concerns and calling for parents views to be taken into account.”

You can read the letter below:

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Download [409.92 KB]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.