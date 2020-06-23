Daniel Johnson MSP for Edinburgh Southern and Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South have collaborated on tackling what they see as an education crisis.

Mr Johnson explained: “Last week,Ian Murray and I took part in a Zoom call with Parent Councils from schools across our constituencies to discuss the Scottish Government’s Blended Learning proposals.

“It is clear that parents have very serious concerns with the plans.

We have written to the Education Secretary outlining these specific concerns and calling for parents views to be taken into account.”

You can read the letter below:

