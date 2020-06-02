Daniel Johnson MSP is calling on The Scottish Government to provide the necessary support to the City of Edinburgh Council to continue with its essential Edinburgh Food Fund.

The food distribution network was rolled out in April, using funds made available by The Scottish Government, to support Edinburgh’s most vulnerable citizens, in partnership with the council and third sector organisations.

Detailed financial projections indicate that Edinburgh’s Food Fund allocation will be fully used by 15 June 2020.

The Edinburgh Food Fund makes payments to families with children are eligible for free school meals, older people, those with long term health conditions and pregnant women. Local authorities have discretion as to how they use the funding provided.

Meal provision to the wider community through the Fund has increased from 12,000 per week at the beginning of lockdown to around 25,000 per week currently.

Daniel Johnson, MSP for Edinburgh Southern, said: “The situation is in Edinburgh is becoming critical.

“This fund is a lifeline to so many vulnerable residents across the city and due to the unprecedented circumstances we have seen with the Covid-19 outbreak, demand is increasing.

“The danger is we reach the 15th of June without a positive outcome from the Scottish Government, leaving the most vulnerable in our communities dangerously exposed.

“Negotiations are ongoing and would urge The Scottish Government to commit to properly support those most in need in our city.”

