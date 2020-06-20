Hibs’ long serving full-back Lewis Stevenson has thanked the many volunteers of the ‘Helping Hands’ charity for their good work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has urged others to get involved with the organisation.

‘Helping Hands’ is an all-volunteer community based organisation established to work with partners in challenging social and economic inequality in Edinburgh.

Helping Hands

The volunteers have this week past the three month point of their ‘People’s Free Food Program which along with their Bikes For Kids, Eat Well- Live Well initiative, Advice Hotline, Keep Fit Classes and ongoing Mental Health support has provided a vital lifeline to vulnerable people during the crisis.

The popular defender said: “ I just want to say well done to all the volunteers at ‘Helping Hands’ who have been involved in the ‘Free Food’ programme in the last three months.

“It has made a massive difference to those who are in need of some support in these testing times.

“I would encourage anyone who can to get in touch with ‘Helping Hands’ and get involved in some future initiatives and see for themselves the great work they do in the communities who need them.”

The Scotland international is also involved with the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation which started by donations from him and his friend and teammate Paul Hanlon as part of the proceeds from their respective Testimonial Years.

The purpose of HSF is primarily youth related with a view to assisting less privileged children .

