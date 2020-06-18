Yesterday the council’s planners turned down the second request from Lidl to allow them to use 64 Seafield Road for the sale of food.

While the Planning Convener said he welcomed investment from Lidl he urged them to think of other sites, as this one is classed as an ‘out of town’ retail site.

Lidl pointed out to us that the councillors were wrong in saying that this planned development was supported by 55% of respondents to the public consultation. The true figure was much higher.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We are extremely disappointed with this decision. It is our strong belief that this Lidl store would be of great benefit to the residents of Craigentinny and Restalrig, providing access to high quality affordable food for all households, providing a sustainable solution to long-term investment in the local area, and securing employment for up to 35 local people.

“Our proposed store would be a new complementary supermarket within an established retail park, creating an improved and more comprehensive shopping experience. This much needed investment would serve the current community, but also assist in meeting the future demands of a rapidly growing local population. The public consultation we carried out with local residents on our plans indicated overwhelming support for a Lidl in Seafield, with 83% of respondents fully in favour of our application.

“Ease of access for customers is of key importance to us and this store proposal included a variety of access options; the site is within 20 minute walking distance for almost 8,000 local people, a cycle path, bus service, and Lidl had intended to include a significant inclusive car and bicycle park within our store site. Furthermore, there was no objection from Edinburgh Council Road Service on transport grounds.

“We would like to take the opportunity at this time to thank all of those who have supported us so far. We will now take time to review our options in light of this decision and will update the local community in due course.”

Last week Lidl revealed a ‘wish list’ of new store locations across Scotland as it expands its portfolio, including eight prospective locations in and around Edinburgh.

For its growth plans, the sites of interest in and around Edinburgh are: Barnton/Davidsons Mains, Craigleith/Stockbridge, Corstorphine/Murrayfield, Gilmerton, Meadowbank, Morningside, Oxgangs/Ormiston and Portobello.

