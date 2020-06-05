Depute Council Leader, Cammy Day, has lodged a motion at next week’s Policy and Sustainability Committee highlighting that Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre is about to celebrate a big milestone.

Cllr Day volunteers at the Centre which is situated at Drylaw Church.

He has asked that the Lord Provost recognises the milestone – usually he would do so by holding a reception in the City Chambers, but of course nothing like that will be happening soon.

“Committee notes that on June 2020, they will celebrate 35 years of service to clients and their families across North West Edinburgh, and their continued sterling efforts during the current Covid 19 pandemic providing food, shopping and support to many older and vulnerable people.

“Committee agrees that the Lord Provost recognises this anniversary in an appropriate way.”

The Policy and Sustainability Committee is running council business during the pandemic. It is a committe of 17 councillors headed up by the Council Leader and Depute Leader.

