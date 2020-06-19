Two neighbours from Drum Brae North have something to celebrate today with a £1,000 win for each of them on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The postcode EH4 8AR has been announced as a Daily Prize winner today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What an amazing way to start the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they will be celebrating tonight.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Crisis which has received over £3.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Crisis is dedicated to ending homelessness and helps approximately 10,000 people each year through education, housing, employment and health services across England, Scotland and Wales.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

