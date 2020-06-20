LOVE Gorgie Farm is getting ready to open the gates again on Monday 29 June 2020 as Scotland moves into Phase 2 of easing lockdown measures.

Physical distancing strategies have been introduced which ought to to create a safe environment for visitors and staff.

These include a one-way system and an open picnic area and other measures to ensure groups of visitors don’t gather too closely. Staff will be using PPE and hand sanitizer will be supplied.

The café will also offer take-away services.

During lockdown the farm has been acting as a focal point for the community, operating as a food bank and delivering free breakfast for children amid school closures. It also provides free pet boarding to those who were unwell or had to be temporarily admitted into hospital.

The farm will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm seven-days a week and visitors will have the opportunity to see pigs, cows, sheep and goats, as well as its fantastic alpacas.

While entry is free a donation is welcomed.

Visitors will also get to see the abundance of food growing and can find some quiets spaces to sit amid nature and learn more about the farm’s future plans.

Lynn Bell, CEO of LOVE Learning, the education and social care charity which operates LOVE Gorgie Farm said

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors to LOVE Gorgie Farm at the end of the month. The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount and we have introduced a range of measures to build trust and confidence.

“Lockdown has been a difficult time for everyone and while closed the farm has been a crucial local resource, acting as a food bank and providing free pet boarding. Travel restrictions remain in place and, for the immediate future, the farm will be restricted to welcoming local communities.

“The connection with the environment that we can provide is vital for the well-being of all. This is a first hugely important step in a return to normality and we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we resume operations in a way that works for everyone.

“While free, any donation that can be provided will be much appreciated.”

