Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an attempted robbery on Elm Row yesterday

He was also charged with assault with intent to rob at a premises on Leith Walk.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court tomorrow.

A police spokesman said: “A 40 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted robbery at premises in Elm Row and an assault with intent to rob at premises in Leith Walk on Saturday, 13 June, 2020.

“He is due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 June. A full report will be sent to the

