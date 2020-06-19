A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking at Newbridge Industrial Estate which took place overnight between Saturday, 13 June and Sunday, 14 June, 2020.

Detective Sergeant David Wright of Corstorphine CID, said: “Initially it was suspected that three Range Rover vehicles were stolen but enquiries have confirmed that this was only two.

“One white and one black Range Rover have been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Audi A4 is still to be traced.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with Police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1171 of Sunday, 14 June, 2020.”

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 June, 2020.

