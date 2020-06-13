A police investigation is ongoing after a significant number of officers attended an incident in West Mayfield, Edinburgh last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a report of concern for a person.

A man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Hospital by ambulance following the incident.

He remains in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We were called around 6.10pm on Friday, 12 June, 2020 to a report of concern for a person in West Mayfield, Edinburgh.

“A man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.”

