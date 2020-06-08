We caught up with Malcolm Cannon, the National Director of the Institute of Directors Scotland, as a guest on our podcast.

Cannon is quite enjoying the extra 20 hours in his week which he no longer spends on his commute which is now from one room to another. He is also proud of the fact that the IOD was instrumental in getting directors the right to allow themselves to furlough. This has been important for some smaller companies during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is important for companies to plan ahead, and the publication of the route map out of lockdown was welcomed by the Institute.

The Institute of Directors connects people with similar mindsets and facing a similar set of challenges, for example appointing non-exec directors to companies. And the institute is also an influential body giving their members a voice whether lobbying UK or Scottish government.

It is 120 years old and stands for much the same as it always did during pre-lockdown times. Using their members expertise they have been running interactive webinars and training courses to keep members involved and advised.

Malcolm Cannon who was previously at Cricket Scotland, the ESPC and Hunter.

Like this: Like Loading...