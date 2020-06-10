Africa in Motion (AiM) Film Festival Limited The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This project will host free workshops bringing five BAME women from each organisation together at The Space at Media Education, Edinburgh, where they will partner with artists, theatre practitioners and performers to share their stories and memories.

Bright Light Relationship Counselling Ltd The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will move their counselling over to a digital platform to continue to support existing clients and new clients dealing with anxiety over the Covid-19 crisis.

Children 1st The National Lottery Community Fund £14,000 City of Edinburgh This group will increase the capacity of their telephone helpline and digital support service Parentline to meet increased demand during the Covid-19 crisis. Funds will also support changes to how the Parentline service is delivered during the crisis. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The project will support 2,400 families over three months.

Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice and Support for Parents (CCLASP) SCIO The National Lottery Community Fund £9,500 City of Edinburgh This group will use funds to provide essential food and household items for families with children who have cancer or leukaemia who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Community Alliance Trust Limited The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will be the partner organisation with The National Lottery Community Fund in administering a pilot ‘micro grant’ programme in the Craigmillar & Portobello ward of Edinburgh.

Deaf Action The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This funding will support distance-befriending and online services for isolated people with deafness. The service will be tailored to individual communication and digital needs, including BSL provision within video calls. In addition to remote befriending volunteers are shopping for elderly and isolated deaf people, and sending handwritten cards and letters.

Dr Bell’s Family Centre The National Lottery Community Fund £9,170 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to train two staff members in baby massage so that they can offer the service for free to parents within their community who are in greatest need.

Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funds for the annual ‘Edinburgh Climate Festival’, a multi-organisation community event to raise awareness about climate change.

Edinburgh Development Group (Scotland) The National Lottery Community Fund £9,950 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to provide telephone and online support to families of children and young people with learning disability who are at home due to special school and settings closure due to Covid-19.

Edinburgh Food Social CIC The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to support and enhance the emergency provision of food resources during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Edinburgh Old Town Development Trust The National Lottery Community Fund £9,130 City of Edinburgh This group will employ a project manager to organise a community relief effort to help people in lockdown suffering from isolation. The organisation will use its own volunteers to support the project.

Festival of Spirituality and Peace Creative Scotland £9,000 City of Edinburgh This project will fund a series of performances and discussions at the Fringe festival around a range of key social issues and will be free to attend. The activity will take place in Edinburgh and will target people from the most disadvantaged areas of the city.

Friends of the Award in Edinburgh and the Lothians The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh The project will help disadvantaged young people (aged 14 to 24 years old) in Edinburgh and the Lothians to achieve a section of or their full Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Gilmerton Community Centre The National Lottery Community Fund £4,175 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to write, edit and publish a collaborative novel as an e-book and limited edition paperback.

Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will provide food and support to the local community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Granton Youth Centre Limited The National Lottery Community Fund £8,116 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to deliver a 48 week programme for young people which will take them through the whole process of producing a music video from song selection to finished product.

Health Opportunities Team The National Lottery Community Fund £9,894 City of Edinburgh This organisation will use the funding to make improvements to their community space in Craigmillar to better meet the needs of the young people that they work with.

Leith Festival Association Ltd Creative Scotland £9,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to deliver the Leith Community Festival, and to expand the help and support they can offer to community groups to take part in the Festival in Leith, Edinburgh.

Make 2nds Count The National Lottery Community Fund £7,375 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to provide support to patients and families of people with secondary breast cancer, in particular those classed as vulnerable.

Moira Park Residents Association The National Lottery Community Fund £475 City of Edinburgh This group will organise a summer picnic/outing for the residents of the sheltered housing community.

Networking Key Services Limited The National Lottery Community Fund £9,675 City of Edinburgh This group plan to organise cultural activities’ workshops where women and children will learn and celebrate cultural diversity through performing arts.

Newcraighall Community Action Group The National Lottery Community Fund £5,800 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to bring their community together through a programme of social activities and community-wide events.

PBC Foundation (UK) Limited The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to support self-isolating PBC sufferers by setting up social networks to promote positive mental health and a help line to provide accurate up to date information.

Pilton Youth & Children’s Project The National Lottery Community Fund £8,261 City of Edinburgh This group will develop a second hand pop-up clothes shop set up both for and run by young people in Pilton, North West Edinburgh.

Projekt 42 The National Lottery Community Fund £7,540 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to help men access fitness activities and mental health services to improve their health and wellbeing.

Remode Collective CIC The National Lottery Community Fund £8,575 City of Edinburgh This group will develop and implement a creative, engaging and inclusive programme of textile activities for migrants, refugees and ethnic minority communities in Edinburgh.

Scotland Yard Adventure Centre The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group have partnered with the City of Edinburgh Council to provide a small targeted service for some of the most vulnerable disabled children and their carers.

The Aplastic Anaemia Trust The National Lottery Community Fund £5,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to support those affected by aplastic anaemia during enforced lockdown by providing various support services

The Cheyne Gang The National Lottery Community Fund £7,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use funding make their Edinburgh-based community singing group virtual. The group supports around 150 members people living with long term respiratory conditions such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchiectasis.

The DataKirk The National Lottery Community Fund £10,000 City of Edinburgh This group will use the funding to deliver data literacy and analytics training workshops for parents in Edinburgh.