CAPITAL THEATRES ANNOUNCES the perfect antidote to lockdown ennui.

Head of Marketing, Joanna Miller, announced a spry and wry, uplifting, sofa-shifting, groovy-movie motivating JOY TO THE MOMENT invitation to all of us lockdown blues ‘n bruised, bored-stiff aspirational closet cineaste auteurs. Phew!

Joy to the Moment is a part of the Raise the Curtain project which is enabling Capital Theatres to engage with people digitally during lockdown.

Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, King’s Theatre and the Studio’s new project seeks to develop films to entertain residents isolating in care homes or for people who are shielding in their own homes. This project will take the form of a series of mini performances provided by anyone who would like to get involved and edited together into an entertaining film to be enjoyed by people who can’t get outside.

Joy to the Moment is inspired by an original idea from Gracie Irvine, a young pupil at The Edinburgh Steiner School, who was worried about people who are isolating or are in care settings and wanted to find a way to entertain them.

If you would like to see their first video from The Edinburgh Steiner School you can watch it here

Joanna Miller told The Edinburgh Reporter – ‘We would like people to record themselves doing something creative outdoors whether it be music, dancing, singing, poetry, comedy, art or anything else they think people will enjoy. These films are specifically to share with people who have to stay indoors so we would like all of your videos to be filmed outdoors. They can be videos from individuals, couples, families and flatmates of all ages and abilities who would like to showcase their talent. Recordings can be up to 15 minutes and selected films will be used in a series of films produced throughout the year. Any digital recording will be suitable including videos recorded on phones.’

Applications to be included should be sent by Wednesday 1 July at 12 noon using #joytothemoment and tag @captheatres or send their masterpiece via email at

engage@capitaltheatres.com

