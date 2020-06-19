Covid-19 has stopped almost all events going ahead as they were originally planned.



Some event organisers have found ingenious and innovative ways forward, created new formats, harnessed new technologies, and worked with partners in new ways.



Paul Bush, Director of Events, Visit Scotland, said that during the crisis, digital and online events are playing an integral role for event organisers in connecting and engaging with new and established audiences.





The examples from around the world, he said, have shown just what is possible when you embrace innovation and technology to create a memorable online experience.





And he added: “When we move beyond this period, hybrid events made up of both digital and live activities may become the new norm and provide opportunities for further innovation, diversification, audience growth and the chance to create another revenue stream for event organisers.”







He now wants to hear from you on how best his team can help so email him at communications@eventscotland.org to share your thoughts.

