James Anderson’s £3m donation to help support Scottish football clubs and their surrounding communities is not reliant on Hearts playing top-flight football next season.

When Ann Budge announced that Mr Anderson was willing to offer a substantial sum of money to help the game recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans were sceptical as to his motives however the donation comes without any preconditions.

The money will be distributed through the SPFL Trust, with each club able to apply for a fixed grant of £50,000.

A figure of £2.1m will be made available for clubs to access, with the balance of £1.025m going directly to the SPFL Trust.

The Edinburgh-based philanthropist has also indicated that he is willing to invest more money in the future and has introduced others who share his values.

Mr Anderson said: “Football is at the heart of communities across Scotland, and there are not many societal organisations that bring people together nowadays, to catch them in a net when they fall.

“When Covid-19 struck, I realised what a significant loss it would be for towns across the country if their local SPFL club’s very survival was threatened.

“This isn’t just about the passion on the pitch, which is why we love the game, but about the responsibility our clubs take in communities across Scotland.

“I’ve seen first-hand over the last few years what a difference clubs can make to people’s lives, and so I am very pleased to have been able to offer my support at this difficult time.

“I’m also committing my ongoing support to Scottish football by way of confirming I will make further donations. I have also introduced others who share my values and who are committed to do the same. This is the start of our journey, together.”

Like this: Like Loading...