The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have deemed that Police Scotland have “suitable procedures in place” for safely using breath tests on suspects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern had been raised by the Scottish Police Federation who suggested that other tests such as urine samples could be used instead.

An investigation by the HSE has now ruled no further action is required on the issue.

A spokeswoman said: “HSE received a concern about the risks to police officers from work-related exposure to coronavirus while conducting breath tests.

“We have now made inquiries and are satisfied that Police Scotland has suitable procedures in place to proportionately manage the risk and we do not intend to take any further action.”

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “I welcome HSE’s confirmation that we are meeting their expectations around the provision and use of protective equipment and procedures for road-side breath testing during this public health emergency.

“We will continue to protect the public from those who put others at risk by driving after using drink or drugs.

“At the same time, Police Scotland has a moral, ethical, professional and legal duty to ensure the safety and welfare of our officers and staff and as a service we do all we can to protect them.”

