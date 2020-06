Police have identified the body of a woman found in the River Forth last weekend.

Veronica Frincu was discovered in the water off Society Road in South Queensferry on Saturday.

Officers released an image of her tattoo and photographs of necklaces she was found wearing.

Relatives of the 30-year-old have now been informed of her death.

Police Scotland said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

