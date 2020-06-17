Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the Dolls House hairdressers in Slateford Road which took place around 5.50pm yesterday afternoon.

This is the second incident in the street as cash and equipment valued at hundreds of pounds were stolen from Jashans Bangladeshi restaurant on Monday.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “”Police were called around 5.50pm on Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, following the report of an attempted break-in to a business premises on Slateford Road, Edinburgh.

The external doors to the premises were damaged and enquiries are ongoing by our Community Investigation Unit to trace those involved.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

