The officer in charge of policing in Edinburgh, Chief Superintendent Sean Scott has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s message of ‘Stay Safe, Protect Others, Save Lives’ and appeals to the residents of Edinburgh to keep up their excellent level of discipline and compliance.

He said: “The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

“We recognise that people have made significant sacrifices but we would ask they use their judgement and avoid making unnecessary journeys to areas in the city such as Portobello beach, Holyrood Park, The Pentlands and The Meadows.

“I appreciate that young people may be particularly frustrated at the current situation, but please resist the temptation to gather in large numbers as these measures are in place to protect you too.”

