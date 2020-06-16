Police have released images of jewellery found on the body of a woman found in the River Forth near Society Road, west of South Queensferry around 9.45pm on Saturday evening.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Police have now released the images of the three necklaces she was wearing, along with four tattoos the woman had above her right ankle.

Detective Inspector Nick Brookfield, Livingston CID, said: “Unfortunately, despite our previous appeal, we have not yet been able to find out who the lady is.

“We really want to let her family know what has happened so she can be brought home to them.

“The woman is in her late 20s to early 30s, is 5ft 5 in height, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair which was dyed red.

“She has four small tattoos in a cluster on her outer leg above her right ankle, the four elements – earth, wind, fire and water and fire symbols – and was wearing three necklaces, one silver with stars and the others thread-like material with pendants.

“At the moment we know nothing about her, where she came from or why she was in South Queensferry. She may not be from the area, nor indeed Scotland, however, as said, we have to find out who she is and alert her family.

“If you have any knowledge about who she is, where she was staying or anything about her or why and where she went into the water, then please call Livingston CID on 101 quoting reference number 1128 of June 13.”

