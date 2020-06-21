Police Scotland has confirmed that only 253 of their 17,693 officers are from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

This works out at 1.4% whilst the national average is 4%.

The force also confirmed that none of its senior officers or executive team are from a BAME background.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Of its 5455 civilian staff, Police Scotland has just 87 BAME employees – 1.6 per cent of the total workforce

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We are committed to relentlessly improving how we reflect, represent and engage with our communities, and recognise the need to increase recruitment from under-represented groups across all ranks and grades in Police Scotland.

“A dedicated team to increase the diversity of candidates applying to Police Scotland, including from BAME backgrounds, was established in 2017.”

Responding to the figures, justice spokesman James Kelly said: “The under-representation of BAME people is unacceptable and it is very troubling to hear that not a single member of the executive team is from a BAME background.

“Police Scotland must reflect the diverse and vibrant nation that it polices and it is the duty of senior officers to encourage BAME people to apply and to help facilitate their career progression.

“Recent events around the world have underlined the importance of a population feeling represented by their police force.”

