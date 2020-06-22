Three bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, priced from £299,995, are the current Properties of the Month at The Market in Bonnyrigg, the latest contemporary development from award winning MNM Developments (Scot) Ltd.

Each of these homes, which look onto a pleasing landscaped courtyard, has its own private south west facing rear gardens, together with a private driveway to the front.

Highly practical modern homes, these properties have large living/dining rooms with a separate kitchen. A downstairs cloakroom is also included, along with three separate storage cupboards.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes, with the master bedroom en-suite. An additional bathroom completes the accommodation on this floor, together with a convenient large attic storage space.

A total of fourteen contemporary homes are available at The Market, including luxury two bedroom apartments with en-suite. With five properties already snapped up, the remaining properties are priced from £219,995.

Just six miles from the capital, Bonnyrigg remains an ideal location for the commuter, enabling them to escape the hustle and bustle of the City for a quieter and less pressured environment which still sees them enjoy great local amenities and transport links.

All properties at The Market feature a superb “as standard” specification, including luxury fitted kitchens with built in Indesit appliances. Quality hardwood flooring is provided throughout the communal areas, with carpeting in the bedrooms. Solid oak doors are provided, along with fitted bespoke wardrobes, and beautifully designed bathrooms and en-suites with Porcelanosa tiling throughout.

A designated car parking space is also provided with each property, along with space for visitor parking.

“We’re delighted to showcase our superb three bedroom houses here at The Market. Bonnyrigg is a great location and we’re very pleased with how this development is shaping up,” said Michaela Teague from MNM Developments (Scot) Ltd. “It’s fantastic to have a large garden with each property, and the environment here is safe and secure, with an attractive courtyard setting.”

“We’re known for our superior specification, which is one of the best as standard specs in the industry, and for our attention to detail and finishing. Each of our developments have been carefully designed to present a clean, modern design aesthetic. Using eco friendly materials, we provide buyers with homes that will offer them reduced running costs,” added Michaela.

Bonnyrigg is well served by local amenities, with a good choice of local shops, cafes and restaurants, including supermarkets, nearby. Straiton Retail park offers a whole host of big names, including Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer and IKEA. The town also boasts its own pool and gym, with a choice of nurseries and primary schools, along with the nearby well-regarded Lasswade High School. A choice of golf courses and Hillend Ski Centre are within a five mile radius.

Well placed for busy commuters, The Market, Bonnyrigg is located within a couple of miles of Edinburgh’s by-pass, with excellent transport links to the city and beyond. In addition to the frequent rapid bus connections, Edinburgh is less than 20 mins by train from the nearby Eskbank station on the new Borders railway line.

To make an appointment to view call Director Michaela Teague on 07850 161407, 0131 297 6013, or call the Selling Agents Simpson & Marwick on 0131 525 8621. www.mnmdev.co.uk

