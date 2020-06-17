Planning permission was granted by The City of Edinburgh Council this morning for 69 new affordable homes at Clovenstone Gardens.

Prospect Community Housing say they are delighted.

Over the past two years, Prospect have been working with J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC to develop proposals for the site, which is situated off Clovenstone Gardens and Clovenstone Road.

There will be a mixture of social rent and mid-market rent properties. Prospect hope that work will start on the site early next year.

Brendan Fowler, Director at Prospect Community Housing said: “I am delighted that planning permission has been granted for this exciting development of new homes in Wester Hailes. There is a lack of affordable homes in Edinburgh, with Prospect receiving an average of 150 bids per property we advertise. This development will provide much needed high-quality homes and demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in Wester Hailes.”

