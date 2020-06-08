The staff at the Utilita Energy Hub situated in Leith are raising money for the local church food bank.

They are all at home and are either walking, running, cycling, or skipping the distance between the Utilita Hub on the Isle of Wight to the hub in Leith. The 516 miles will be clocked up with laps of the staff’s local parks or their own gardens.

While taking part they are also keeping an eye on their own body mass index to demonstrate the health benefits of taking part.

Debra Clason, Utilita Hub Manager in Leith, commented: “The Utilita Energy Hubs exist to give local communities a place to go to talk about reducing their energy usage, as well as providing a space free of charge where local community groups and good causes can host their own activities, so we wanted to fill that current void with something equally as community-centred, whilst keeping the staff active to promote positive physical and mental wellbeing.

“Each Energy Hub has chosen a local charity or support group to raise money for, reflecting Utilita’s ethos of engaging with and supporting local communities. The team in Leith chose to fundraise for the South Leith Parish Foodbank because on a daily basis, we see people access the service, some of whom are also our customers. It’s a sobering thought to think there is an increasing need for reliance on food banks in the UK, with many families just one pay cheque away from becoming homeless.

“The energetic Hub team will happily put in the leg work and would be grateful for your donations via a dedicated JustGiving page to help them on their way.”

Rev Iain May, Chair of the South Leith Parish Church Food Bank, said: “The support from Utilita is really appreciated. In Leith, there are over 6,000 people, including over 1,500 children, who live on or below the poverty line. The efforts of the team from Utilita will make such a difference in allowing us to provide essential food to those in need in these challenging and difficult times.

“The support of the local business community here in Leith has been amazing, and Utilita has been in many ways at the forefront of this recently. So thanks again for all many miles, running, cycling, skipping that Utilita staff are doing, it will really make a difference.”

Visit the Leith Energy Hub JustGiving page:https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hub2hubchallenge

