The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) is the national organisation for the voluntary sector which is made up of about 40,000 organisations.

The body has been placed in charge of £20 million of funding provided by The Scottish Government during the coronavirus pandemic. But now it says that even more money will be needed, and it would like to work with The Scottish Government to understand the needs of such a diverse sector.

This demand comes in its briefing notes for the Scottish Government debate on Covid-19 next steps (Communities) to be held tomorrow, 9 June 2020.

Recently SCVO announced the successful applicants for some of the monies paid from the Supporting Communities Fund, with many of these groups in Edinburgh and Midlothian.

SCVO has chosen ‘community anchor organisations’ which are already playing a key active role in providing services within their community.

The organisation explains on their website why the organisations were chosen: “They are well placed to work collaboratively and will help to support a coordinated approach locally, working with other active local charities, third sector organisations, volunteers, communities of interest and making links with the Local Authority, Third Sector Interfaces and other statutory providers, and can act as a conduit for funding to help channel support to where it is needed.”

Funding for 258 community anchor organisations has been approved at present.

Those in Edinburgh and Midlothian who will get funding are:

Bridgend Farmhouse £18,100 Edinburgh City Youth Café £82,713 Edinburgh Community Food £25,800 Edinburgh Community Health Forum £56,693 Edinburgh Old Town Development Trust £27,720 North Edinburgh Arts £96,370 Out of the Blue Arts and Education Trust £49,157 Gorebridge Community Development Trust £57,000 Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust £35,000 Penicuik Community Development Trust £52,000 Rosewell Development Trust £15,725

SCVO predict that their member organisations which do continue working will be needed even more in the face of unemployment, poverty and debt. The Scottish Parliament recommended setting up a working group at the end of last year, and SCVO back this while expressing their willingness to discuss other means of support recognising the expertise, experience and reach of the voluntary sector.

In 2018 SCVO estimated that the combined turnover of charities and other voluntary organisations was £6.06 billion, funded by contracts, grants and fundraising. Most will experience a predicted drop of about 30% in their income this year. Some have already folded during the pandemic, while they say that voluntary help in the areas of youth work, arts and culture, community cafés, transport schemes and childcare will be needed more than ever.

