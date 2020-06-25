Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a seven-year-old boy and a Toyota C-HR car which took place around 9.20pm last night on Abercorn Terrace.

The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment to serious injuries. His condition is described as stable.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

Sergeant Peter Scott of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.”

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone who have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact police.”

“You can pass information by calling 101, quoting incident 4084 of 24 June.”

