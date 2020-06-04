Several clubs from throughout Europe are reported to be interested in Hibs’ striker Florian Kamberi who still has a year left on his contract.

Kamberi joined Hibs from Grasshoppers on loan and hit the ground running with a goal against Motherwell on his debut.

His form impressed manager Neil Lennon who paid a reported £100,000 for his services.

In total he scored an impressive 29-goals for the club before moving to Ibrox during the January transfer window in a surprise loan-deal with Greg Docherty moving in the opposite direction.

The Swiss striker however incensed Hibs fans by describing the move as a ‘dream’ and praised the Rangers supporters on the club’s TV.

Given the circumstances it is unlikely that he will play for Hibs again after his comments.

He was used mostly as a fringe player at Rangers but did impress when given the chance scoring once and providing two assists.

Hibs resume training on 15 June and unless a move can be agreed before then Kamberi will be expected to be there.

