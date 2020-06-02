Covid-19, if nothing else, has given us time to reflect. For some, it might be to get fitter, spend less time at work or take up a new hobby.

Others may have taken the opportunity to consider a new career or get back into the world of work outside of the home.

At Edinburgh-based independent Montessori teacher training organisation, Montessori Partnership, there has been a significant rise in enquiries from furloughed professionals, recent graduates and women returners looking to enrol on their Level 8 course to become a qualified Montessori teacher.

The flexible online distance learning programme offers those currently working or juggling childcare to train over a period of up to three years, although some do it in less time.

The Montessori approach was first founded by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori, who created her own model after extensive research with children, including those with special needs.

She put an emphasis on purposeful activity, curated experiences, and constructive self-chosen activity. Montessori children are encouraged to be curious and develop at their own pace.

With celebrity advocates for the Montessori approach including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Montessori Partnership’s learning is structured into three components: Underpinning Educational Theory, taught online with a dedicated tutor, Practical Handling of Materials for Learning, taught in a workshop setting and teaching practice placement to deliver first-hand experience.

Students become proficient at supporting learning across all the early years curriculum areas including literacy and numeracy with the focus on developing independent children who from day one are taught to wash their hands, tie their laces and tidy up after themselves.

The child-centred approach ensures that Montessori-educated children are better able to regulate their behaviour, respect their environment and have compassion for other people.

Dr Helen Prochazka

Dr Helen Prochazka, Director Montessori Partnership, said: “I would say that in the current circumstances, remote learning projects should be embraced, especially if you’ve really enjoyed being at home and being involved in your children’s learning.

“The benefits of becoming a qualified Montessori teacher are many – not only can you embark on a very rewarding career, but it can also benefit your own children and indeed yourself where you embark on a journey of self-discovery which can be hugely rewarding and enriching.”

The course can be started at any time and costs £5,500 – you can pay upfront and receive a discount or spread the cost out over monthly instalments. Typically, qualified students go on to set up their own nursery, school or child-minding business, with others equipping themselves for home schooling.

Former student and mother of three, Lucy Prentice living just outside Glasgow shares her learning experience of studying on one of the Montessori Partnership’s most popular courses.

Lucy said: “As a military family with three children under nine, I was used to navigating life with many moving parts as we grappled with juggling work and family responsibilities with relocating from place to place and even living separately at times. My experience with Montessori Partnership has been life-changing, it has without doubt, provided my family with greater stability and focus and gives me the option of a rewarding career.”

To find out more visit www.montessoripartnership.com

Montessori School of Arts, Liberton, Edinburgh Teachers session Montessori Partnership Photo by Phil Wilkinson

Like this: Like Loading...