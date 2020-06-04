Berwick Bandits bosses have confirmed that bikes will take to the refurbished Shielfield Park track on Saturday night behind closed doors.



A small group of officials and Bandits’ British-based riders will take part in a practice session.



The club will gather footage and get feedback from the riders on the track adjustments that were made during the winter.



A spokesman said: “Only when it is absolutely safe to do so, and when the club is granted permission from the Government and the British Speedway Promoters’ Association, will we be able to accommodate spectators in any form.



“These steps are the first towards how the club can make progress safely through these tough times.”

The picture is from our library.





